PML-N’s Rana Afzal Khan passes away

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Afzal died of a cardiac arrest in Faisalabad on Friday. He was 70 years old.

A few days ago, he suffered from angina pain and was admitted to AFIC hospital in Faisalabad.

Hospitals sources said that Afzal, who had also served as the state minister during the PML-N government, was placed on ventilator after his health deteriorated but did not survive.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appointed Afzal as state minister for finance in 2017.

He was elected as MNA from his hometown, NA-82, in 2013 but failed to retain his seat and lost elections to PTI’s Raja Riaz Ahmed in the general elections 2018.