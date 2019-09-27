PM Imran calls on UNSC to resolve Kashmir issue

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the global community to take action against inhumane Indian steps in occupied Kashmir, where 8 million Kashmiris have been detained for over 50 days.

While addressing the Asia Society in New York on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran, who is set to address the General Assembly later in the day, categorically said that talks with India cannot be resumed unless the curfew in the occupied Valley is lifted.

While referring towards his much-anticipated address to UNGA today, the premier said that throughout his political career, he had never seen as much as anticipation as there was for his address.

The premier said on a lighter note that he was treating the event as “net practice for tomorrow [Friday],” when he will address the 74th Session of the UNGA.

“In my 22, 23 years of politics, I have never seen anticipation for anything like [there is for] my speech tomorrow in the United Nations General Assembly,” he said, adding: “The closest feeling I’ve had in the past was before the World Cup cricket final I played a long time ago.”

The premier has already announced that he will highlight the Kashmir issue in his UNGA address, exposing the ethical and legal bankruptcy of India’s annexation of occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at the Asia Society, Prime Minister Imran said that his vision for Pakistan is the same as that of the founding fathers of the country, which was a vision of the state of Medina set up by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Not many Muslims also understand that the state of Medina was a modern state,” he said, adding that hardly any politicians understand the characteristics of the state, which he said included being the welfare and humane state that took responsibility for the weak and gave rights to all religions as equal citizens.

The premier said that Pakistan had moved so far away from this ideal.

“We became exactly the opposite, a society where the powerful had one law and the weak were out of the law, most of the people don’t have access to justice.”

“The cornerstone of a society is rule of law, so therefore I call my movement, the movement for justice,” he said, adding: “And I believe that rule of law is the fundamental thing which differentiates a civilised society from one which is not civilised.”