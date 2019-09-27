Pak vs Sri Lanka: First ODI cancelled due to waterlogged field

KARACHI: The opening ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium Karachi has been cancelled because of torrential rain in Karachi.

Due to the continuous rain on Friday, the stadium got filled with water.

Initially, it was planned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that despite the rain the match would carry on and if necessary, a few overs can be cut off.

Later, due to excessive water that gathered in the stadium due to downpour, the match couldn’t get a nod from the officials.

Officials told media that water has gathered throughout the field and the boundary has vanished beneath water entirely.

Officials also told media that despite every attempt made by the staff to clear the water, continuous downpour made it impossible to even get the ground ready for a 20-overs-a-side match.

It is the first instance that an ODI match has been abandoned at the National Stadium due to rain without a ball being bowled.