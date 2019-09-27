Modi avoids Kashmir issue in UNGA speech

NEW YORK: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday.

PM Modi began his speech with ‘Namaskar’ and said that it is a proud moment for me to speak here on the behalf of 10 crore people.

“Lok Sabha polls were conducted recently and 130 crore Indians chose my party to represent them, giving me the opportunity to speak at the world stage on their behalf. This opportunity to speak at UNGA is important because the entire world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,” Modi said.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s message on truth and non-violence is relevant even today,” said Modi at the beginning of the speech.

“This year is very important for India,” he added.

“World has to come together for the sake of humanity and have to fight the menace terrorism. This world is changing fast, modern technology is bringing rapid changes to all spheres of life. Archaic ways are departing and a fragmented world is in the interest of no one.”

“Terror is not an issue concerning to one country, but a challenge faced by the entire world,” he added. “A world that is divided by terror is opposing the principles on which the UN was established.”

“India’s contribution towards United Nations Peace-keeping missions has been immense, no other country in the world has sacrificed as much as India has for these peace-keeping missions,” Modi said.

While speaking of the climate change, PM Modi said that natural disasters all over the world have increased due to global warming, In his address, PM Modi has also invited the world to participate in the ‘Save Climate’ campaign. While India’s contribution to global warming is low, India is one of the leading countries in the fight against climate change, he said, highlighting how India has initiated the International Solar Alliance.

PM Modi has also invited countries to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, which was launched by India during his address at the UN Climate Action Summit which was held on Monday.

“When a developing nation successfully carries out the biggest cleanliness drive of the world and provides more than 11 crore toilets to its people just within 5 years, that system gives a message of inspiration to the entire world. My focus is to drive India’s development,” he said while addressing the participants.

It was being said by many political gurus and commentators before this speech that Indian premier won’t talk on Kashmir and as expected, he didn’t.

Outside the UN, people from the Muslim, Sikh and other communities gathered to protest India’s continued lockdown in occupied Kashmir, which was imposed on August 5 ahead of New Delhi’s unilateral move to annex occupied Jammu & Kashmir.