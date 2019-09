by Staff Report , (Last Updated 32 mins ago)

GUJRANWALA: An eight-year-old boy, Samiullah, lost his life on Friday when he got electrocuted due to a faulty tap in Wahndo area of Gujranwala.

He was electrocuted when he tried to open the tap which had electric current in it due to some fault.

The incident took place at Government Primary School in Wahndo.

Deceased was a student of third grade.

School officials later told media that school motor was short-circuited a few days ago.

Family of the boy wasn’t available for comment.