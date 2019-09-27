Lahore boy, abducted and taken to Karachi, escapes to police safety

KARACHI: A child, who was kidnapped from Lahore, escaped from the captivity and reached to Karachi police safety on Friday.

Hamza, 14, was crying at a railway station in the metropolis when he was spotted by locals who the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC). The Committee, then, handed him over to Tipu Sultan police station, SSP District East Capt. Ghulam Azfar Mahaesar said.

Hamza informed the police that his family lives in Lahore’s Darogha Wala neighborhood. He was on his way to school on Wednesday when kidnapper kidnapped him in a black car.

“The abductors brought me to Karachi and when they stopped at Drigh Road to take food, I escaped from the car and run to a train and climbed aboard,” Hamza told the police.

“The police has achieved information of the child’s family and he will be safely taken to his home to be handed over to the family,” SSP Mahesar told the media.