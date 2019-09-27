Govt committed to eliminating dengue: PM’s adviser

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said the government is committed to eliminating dengue and ensure free medical treatment facilities to the victims.

Chairing a meeting alongside Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to review the dengue situation in Islamabad, Mirza said he has directed the administration of the federal capital and Rawalpindi to take effective steps for prevention and eradication of dengue virus.

He said that a dengue information cell has been established at the National Institute of Health (NIH), adding, “data of dengue patients is being collected from the entire country.”