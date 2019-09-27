Erdogan calls for dialogue to end Kurdistan dispute

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

NEW YORK – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for a solution through dialogue for the Kurdistan dispute between Turkey and Kurdish separatists.

In his address at the UN General Assembly session in New York, Erdogan criticised the international community for failing to pay attention to the Kurdistan conflict, which, he said, awaits solution for five decades.

The president said the stability and prosperity of the Middle East cannot be separated from the Kurdistan issue.

“In order for the Kurd people to look at a safe future together with their Turkish, Iraqi, Syrian and Irani neighbours, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, but not through collision,” said Erdogan.

“Despite the resolutions adopted, Kurdistan is still besieged and 35 million people are stuck in a dream to create a homeland for their nation,” he said.

“The invasions, conflicts and terrorist activities for almost four decades in the Middle East have led to instability in the region,” he said while talking about the region.

Following Erdogan’s remarks, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked him for raising the issue of occupied Kurdistan at the UNGA and for calling for a solution to the long-standing dispute.

It was at this point that Erdogan, Khan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad decided to launch a channel to underline the struggles of persecuted Muslim populations, beginning with Uighur Muslims in China.