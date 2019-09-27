Election tribunal de-seats NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri

QUETTA: An election tribunal of Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday declared the election of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri as null and void and ordered reelection in the constituency.

Suri’s election had been challenged by Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani – a leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP) – who had filed a petition against alleged rigging in the 2018 general election in NA-265, the constituency Suri had won.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Abdullah Baloch, had reserved its verdict in the petition earlier this month.

Raisani, the brother of slain BNP leader Siraj Raisani and former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Raisani, was one of the candidates who contested from the constituency but had lost it to Suri, who went on to become Lower House’s deputy speaker.

Raisani, in his petition, had contended that a total of 114,000 votes were cast during the polls in his constituency out of which a sizeable number of votes were declared invalid, adding, that the election had been rigged.

