CM lays foundation stone, opens several projects worth billions

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated various projects worth billions of rupees including 2.82-megawatt hydropower project in Pakpattan.

He also laid the foundation stone of different development projects. The chief minister inspected various sections of the hydropower plant besides laying the foundation stone of the new grain market.

During his visit, Usman Buzdar also inaugurated the rehabilitation and expansion project of the 9.9-kilometre road from Dillowala bridge to 46-EB and the 13.2-kilometre road from Sanday Khan Road Rampura to the district limits of Okara.

The chief minister inaugurated expansion and rehabilitation of 8.6-kilometre road project from Sahiwal-Pakpattan Road Pull Bahiwal to DM Road Pull Joriyan. An amount of around Rs 390 million would be spent on these projects.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pakpattan Hydropower Project, the chief minister said that Pakistan was blessed with immense natural resources and the goal of development and progress could be achieved by rightly utilising the resources.

The PTI government has been giving priority to solar energy, hydropower and windmills projects to produce cheap and environment-friendly electricity. It would also help reduce the import bill, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that one of the largest integrated irrigation networks was available in Punjab and expressed his satisfaction that 2.82-megawatt electricity was being generated through the power project having an annual production capacity of 21.67-gigawatt electricity units. Revenue of Rs.180 million was also expected from the project besides creating employment opportunities as well, he added.

Around 10-megawatt electricity would also be generated through Marala Hydropower and Dek Outfall projects. Both the projects would be completed soon, he added. He said that 20 per cent of the total energy production would be generated through alternate energy resources within the next few years.

Along with it, hundreds of primary schools, BHUs and more than 50 universities would also be shifted to solar power, he said. He said that University of Engineering and Technology Lahore and The Islamia University Bahawalpur have been transferred to solar energy.

Thal, Cholistan, Koh-e-Suleman and all backward villages would be provided with electricity through solar energy.