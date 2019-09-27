Bahria University’s negligence causes student’s death

–CDA says university administration made incomplete building functional without approval from them

–Bahria University spokesperson says inquiry committee has been formed, findings will be shared soon

ISLAMABAD: Bahria University made an incomplete building functional without approval from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), resulting in the death of a student who fell down from the fourth floor of the same building on Friday, Building Control Section (BCSS) of the civic agency confirmed to the Pakistan Today.

Haleema Amin, a student of second semester of Bachelor of Science in Account & Finance (SAF), fell from the fourth floor and was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to the Building Control Section (BCS) officials, no one can make a building functional for any purpose without getting a completion certificate from the BCS section of the CDA and those who violate this rule commit a crime according to the Building Bylaws 2005, and the civic agency has the right to seal the building at any time.

While the university denied that a department was established in the under-construction building, the students, while speaking to Pakistan Today, confirmed that the department for Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance (SAF) was established there some months ago and around 100-200 students were studying in department.

Additionally, the official of the Building Control Section told this scribe that they had undertaken various visits to the university for monitoring different buildings but the administration did not allow them to enter into the university premises.

When contacted, CDA Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmad told Pakistan Today that they had already issued notices to Bahria University for getting completion certificates. “It is mandatory upon developers to ensure that buildings are completed before occupation,” he said.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, CDA Spokesman Syed Safdar Shah said that the civic agency had already issued notices to the university for getting the completion certificate after the construction has ended, but the university showed negligence in this matter and made the building functional before completion. “The responsibility for the incident lies on the shoulders of the university administration, not CDA,” he said.

When contacted, Bahria University Spokesperson Mujtaba said that an inquiry committee has been formed by the university administration and they would hold a press conference upon the completion of the inquiry.