3 dead, 5 injured as passenger bus hit motorcyclists in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: At least three people, including a woman, died and five others injured when a speeding passenger bus ran over two motorcyclists on Friday.

Police said that a speeding Lahore-bound passenger bus while overtaking an oil tanker ran over the motorcycles near Qila Sattar Shah town in Sheikhupura.

A woman among three people died on the spot in the accident while five others were critically injured. The bus driver managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue 1122 personnel immediately reached the scene, shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded the passenger bus and after registering a case against the driver at large have started raids for his arrest.