169 more individuals diagnosed with dengue in KP

PESHAWAR: Following the dengue outbreak in Pakistan, the situation remains alarming across the country on Friday as 169 more patients have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Dengue Response Unit, 42 more patients have been diagnosed with the dengue fever in Peshawar [total numbers: 1,766], 43 in Shangla [total numbers: 172] and 6 in Swat [total numbers: 188]. 3,298 persons have been tested positive for the disease in the province in total.

Condition in Punjab is also critical as 160 people were affected by the dengue fever in the past 24 hours in Rawalpindi. The number of sufferers has surged to 5,235 in the district and 16 persons have lost their lives.

Eight more patients suffered from the disease in Lahore where the total number has risen to 93. The dengue outbreak affected four persons in Faisalabad where 73 individuals have been reported so far.

Reportedly, 18 patients are undergoing treatment at Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital and two of them are in critical condition.