Two arrested after they harass, threaten college girls

Rahim Yar Khan police have arrested two men who reportedly threatened to set their van on fire after school and college girls called them out over harassment and catcalling, said a local media outlet.

According to police, the driver said the three men tried to intimidate the students with weapons when they were told refrain from inappropriate behaviour.

The students also held a protest outside the district police officer’s (DPO) office over rampant harassment outside their educational institutes by the men.

They further said the suspects — identified as Bilal, Adil, and Ishaq — threatened and then attempted to set their van on fire when they complained of harassment and told them not to catcall them.