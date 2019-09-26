ISLAMABAD: Former KMC (Karachi Metropolitan Committee) Parks director general Liaquat Qaimkhani, who is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for embezzling funds worth billions of rupees, did not reveal his assets to the tax department in the last five years, it emerged on Thursday.

Qaimkhani’s National Tax Number [NTN] 7705877-5 was transferred to his CNIC on October 21, 2017. In addition, Qaimkhani also has two bank accounts in Askari Bank and Habib Bank.

According to official documents, the former KMC Parks director made huge transactions through these accounts, which include Rs0.444m fee he paid to Link Education Foundation (Pvt) Ltd in 2018.

In addition to this, the tax department served him a notice for not filing his income tax return/statement in fiscal year 2018 and directed him to file return/statement before October 21, documents added.

According to sources, Qaimkhani has amassed a fortune of billions of rupees despite being paid a monthly salary of Rs0.125 as KMC parks director.

Presently, Qaimkhani is in NAB custody while the anti-corruption department has recovered luxury items such as imported vehicles and jewelry from his house in Karachi’s PECHS society.

Sources said that Qaimkhani is also associated with several political bigwigs and business personalities on whose behest he carried out some of his financial dealings.

A source within the FBR (Financial Board of Revenue) said that the bureau could refer Qaimkhani’s case to the anti-Benami department to verify whether he kept undocumented money on the name of a benami holder.