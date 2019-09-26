Pakistan won’t disappoint Kashmiri people, says Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Bajwa on Thursday asserted his institution’s support to the Kashmir cause, saying “we stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and shall never disappoint them”.

He made these remarks during interaction with students and faculty of various educational institutions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), members of Youth Parliament Pakistan and members of Youth State Assembly of AJK at the ISPR headquarters in Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing said.

Addressing the AJK youth, the army chief said Kashmir was “part and parcel of our soul” having an emotional bond and not restricted to geography alone.

General Bajwa said the Kashmir dispute had to be resolved as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir and relevant UNSC resolutions.

“India’s deliberate targeting of innocent civilians in AJK and continued siege of innocent Kashmiris are worst examples of human rights violations,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

New Delhi on August 5 stripped IOK of its special status along with imposing severe restrictions including a communication blackout in the occupied valley.

The army chief urged the youth to stay steadfast, work hard and have confidence in themselves and the national leadership.

According to the statement, youth also conveyed their resolve and said that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control “were, are and shall stay Pakistanis for life”.

“Continue working hard as in your success is success of Pakistan,” he said.