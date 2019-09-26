Pakistan trained, hid, linked to Al-Qaeda,’ PM categorically responds to amateur Bin Laden question

NEW YORK – Pakistan trained al-Qaeda, hid its chief and has maintained links with the terrorist outfit long afterwards, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in reply to what he said was an ‘amateur’ question regarding Osama Bin Laden.

Khan’s comments came while speaking to the Council on Foreign Relations ahead of his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

“Of course, if we hid bin Laden obviously there were links with him and his group. And obviously if there were links with his group, obviously those were military links. What kind of a stupid question is that!” Khan said responding to the question.

Later, continuing his immensely successful tour of the United States, PM Imran Khan revealed to an awestruck congregation of the Pakistani diaspora that Bin Laden himself tipped him from the dead about Pakistan’s training of al-Qaeda, which Khan maintained was just to reconfirm what he already knew.

Speaking in a tone of divine inspiration, he said that the vision inspired by the First Lady Bushra Maneka has given him the power to communicate with the dead.

The select Pakistani diaspora in this small but prestigious invite-only event in Roosevelt Hotel in downtown New York was heard reciting the Shahada from time to time during the historic speech.

Shahid Khan, the owner of Jacksonville Jaguars, was also present in this elite group and announced a donation of $1 billion to the next election campaign of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf inspired by the spiritual capabilities of the charismatic Pakistani leader.

Meanwhile, Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has put forth empirical evidence for the supernatural claims made by the Prime Minister.

Chaudhary told The Dependent that according to the PM, General Zia-ul-Haq and General Hameed Gul also confirmed the revelation.

The Science Minister expressed his pride in the Prime Minister’s extrasensory abilities and has claimed that it will help advance science and technology in Pakistan considerably.

“The work on the First Spiritual University in Pakistan is in advanced stages,” Chaudhry told The Dependent.