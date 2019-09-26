Pakistan joins hands with Turkey, Malaysia to counter Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad took part in a trilateral summit on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday where they agreed on possible measures to counter Islamophobia.

According to Pakistan’s permanent representative Maleeha Lodhi, the states have agreed “to promote the narrative of Muslims to counter Islamophobia and to cooperate in the area of film and also establish a joint TV channel”.

The three countries, she added, affirmed to pool their talent and knowledge, as well as, collaborating in research and development.

Meanwhile, the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) asked India to reverse its decision of revoking the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and allow “full and free access” to international bodies, including OIC and United Nations (UN), to independently investigate reports of “gross and systematic human rights violations taking place there”.

The statement by the 57-member bloc of Muslim countries was issued following a meeting of foreign ministers of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir held on the sidelines of 74th session of UNGA.