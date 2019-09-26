PACP sets ups HIV healthcare center in Shahkot

LAHORE: The Punjab AIDS Control Program (PACP) has established an HIV/AIDS diagnosis and treatment center at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Shahkot, Pakistan Today learnt.

The center was inaugurated by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Atif whereas the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shahkot and MS THQ Hospital Shahkot were also present at the occasion.

Pakistan Today further learnt that the patients of HIV/AIDS will get free cost screening, treatment and counseling facilities at the center.

PACP Program Director, Dr. Munir Ahmed said, “We have opened the HIV/AIDS center at Shahkot under directives from Punjab government to provide free of cost screening and treatment facilities to the masses. More such centers will be established soon all over Punjab. PACP is working on a multi-faceted response to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS, including crackdown on fake doctors, opening new centers and running rigorous awareness campaigns pertaining to spread and prevention in the masses.”

However, the primary and secondary healthcare secretary, Capt (r) Muhammad Usman said, “In wake of the recent media reports regarding the emergence of fresh HIV/AIDS cases in Shahkot and its suburbs, Punjab government has set up a new HIV/AIDS diagnosis and treatment center at THQ Shahkot. We have also carried out a field epidemiological investigation to ascertain the exact cause of these new cases.”