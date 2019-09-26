Mohsin Abbas Haider, wife part ways as court orders dissolution of marriage

Singer-turned-actor Mohsin Abbas Haider and his now-former wife Fatima Sohail parted ways on Thursday after the Lahore Family Court approved Sohail’s request for khula and issued a decree to that effect.

Sohail and Haider — along with their lawyers — appeared in court before Judge Babar Nadeem, where Sohail stated that it was no longer possible for her to remain with her husband due to “irreconcilable differences”.

“I, too, no longer wish to remain with Fatima Sohail. We have no reservations; the court should issue the decree,” Haider testified in his statement.

The court issued the decree after taking statements from both sides.

In July, Sohail had alleged that she suffered domestic abuse at the hands of the actor. She posted on Facebook saying the incidents started from November last year when, she claimed, she found Haider to be cheating on her.

While various actors claimed to be witnesses to the domestic abuse, Abbas categorically denied the allegations.