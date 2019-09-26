Minor earthquake felt in Lahore, Sialkot

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: Two days after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Pakistan, minor tremors were felt in Lahore and Sialkot on Thursday.

Residents from the two cities took to Twitter speculating that they may have been aftershocks from Tuesday’s earthquake.

Tuesday’s quake jolted several parts of the country, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), resulting in the immediate death of at least 23 individuals and injuries to hundreds.

According to US Geological Survey, the quake hit 22 kilometres (14 miles) north of the city of Jhelum along the boundary separating the agricultural heartland of Punjab and Kashmir.

Pakistan Meteorological Department’s earthquake centre had said the earthquake measured 5.8 on the Richter scale and its depth was at 10 kilometres.

Chief meteorologist Muhammad Riaz told AFP that “the worst hit” was Mirpur in AJK.

The death toll mounted to 37 on Wednesday as survey teams, constituted by the local administration, continued to review affected areas.