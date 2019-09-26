categoryTermID29157----CategoryParentID28409------
LAHORE: E paper – September 26, 2019
Pakistan joins hands with Turkey, Malaysia to counter Islamophobia
3 policemen injured in Quetta blast
Rouhani at UN demands Saudis end war in Yemen
Social media kills, literally
Biodegradable plastic bags banned in Cantt
Doctors’ protest irks patients, disrupts traffic
LHC order IGP, Punjab government to submit response on mobile phone ban in police stations
MoST officials face 33 inquiries in NAB, FIA
SHC approves judicial inquiry of Nimrita incident
Around 100 disaster response workers neglecting their duties
Pakistan to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Sept 27
500 Indian academics, scientists call for an end to Kashmir curfew
