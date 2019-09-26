Govt orders ‘immediate appointment of regular CEOs, MDs, HoDs’ in ministries

ISLAMABAD: The government has banned temporary charges and responsibilities for existing top officials, a new notification issued Thursday by the Establishment Division read.

The Establishment Division’s report titled “Existing vacancies of CEOs/MDs in Ministries/Divisions and their Attached Departments”, mentions that top government officials — including chief executive officers (CEO), managing directors (MD), and heads of departments (HoDs) — were not to be given additional temporary jobs and responsibilities over their existing ones based on vacant positions in the permanent top bureaucracy and civil service.

Issued to all ministries, divisions, state departments, and subsidiaries, the federal government notification advised the “immediate appointment of regular CEOs / MDs / HoDs in all departments / institutions”.

The notification — which was issued following a Cabinet meeting on September 17 — ordered immediate implementation of the new directives.

A detailed report on all such positions that were held by top government officials as a temporary charge in the permanent top bureaucracy and civil service was to be submitted to the Cabinet Division a month from the date the notification was issued, it added.