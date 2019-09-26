Ex-PM Abbasi, Miftah sent to jail on judicial remand in LNG scam

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday sent former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail to jail on judicial remand in liquefied national gas (LNG) scam.

During the hearing, the court rejected the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal of extending physical remand of the accused and, instead, approved their judicial remand.

The apex court on Sept 10, 2018, directed the Bureau to complete the inquiry against Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

Abbasi, in the capacity of minister for petroleum and natural resources in the previous PML-N government, has been accused of granting the LNG contract to Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited (ETPL) – a subsidiary of Engro Corp – and LNG import from Qatar.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premiers, Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Abbasi, in granting contract for a period of 15 years to a “favorite” company.

It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

In January, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the said case.

According to NAB documents, the contract for the LNG import and distribution was awarded to the ETPL in 2013 in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and other relevant laws.