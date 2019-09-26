Court reserves verdict on Qandeel Baloch murder case

A model court in Multan on Thursday reserved its verdict on the murder case of model Qandeel Baloch.

Suspects including Baloch’s brothers – Muhammad Wasim (the main accused) and Aslam Shahen, Mufti Abdul Qavi, Haq Nawaz and Abdul Basit were presented before the court.

Baloch’s mother, Anwar Bibi was also present in the courtroom.

In the case, 35 witnesses including Baloch’s parents, recorded their statements. The verdict is expected to be announced tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Mufti Qavi, who is alleged to have a central role in the murder of the social media icon, said that he was purposely being included in the case with which he had nothing to do and that his name was not even included in the First Information Report.

Mufti Qavi added that he was hopeful that the verdict due tomorrow will acquit the innocent and bring the guilty to justice.

Qandeel Baloch was killed by her brother in 2016 who strangled her to death at their house for having brought dishonor to their family. Her brother Shaheen was also implicated in the case.

In August a trial court rejected Baloch’s parents’ affidavit in which they stated that they had forgiven the killers and that the case against their sons should be withdrawn.