Slain Kashmir leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz’s son arrested, shifted to New Delhi

SRINAGAR: Indian police on Wednesday arrested two sons of Sheikh Abdul Aziz, late chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Peoples League, and shifted them to India’s capital New Delhi.

According to South Asian Wire, Zahoor Ahmad Seikh, 42, and his younger sibling Mukhtar Ahmad Sheikh, 41, were arrested by the authorities from their residence in Srinagar.

They were immediately shifted to an unidentified jail in New Delhi for investigation.

In the weeks since Kashmir’s lockdown, hundreds of elected politicians, activists and trade unionists have been imprisoned or put under house arrest. Thousands of young men – including minors – have been arrested in night raids by the police, with many transported to jails outside the state.

People in Kashmir are virtually observing civil curfew to register their protest against the scrapping of Article 370A which granted a special status to occupied Kashmir.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz was killed by Indian forces in August 2008 while leading a demonstration against the ‘economic blockade’ of the Kashmir Valley predominantly having Muslim population during the Amarnath land transfer row.