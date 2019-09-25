SHC okays judicial inquiry in Nimrita case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday okayed a judicial inquiry into the mysterious death of Nimrita Chandani, a BDS final-year student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College (BADC), who was found dead in her hostel room in Larkana on Sept 16.

Larkana’s district and sessions judge had sought the high court’s permission for a judicial inquiry into the matter after the provincial government had written them a letter, requesting a judicial probe.

Two students have been arrested on suspicion in the suspected murder.

Nimrita was found dead with injury marks on her neck in her hostel room of the Bibi Aseefa Dental College in Larkana, leading to protests across the province.

Her family suspected Nimrita was murdered, while a post mortem report failed to come up with any conclusive findings. The university authorities had initially termed the death as a suicide.

The Sindh government on Sept 19 requested the sessions court to conduct a judicial probe into the student’s death after pressure from civil society members across the province.

Following the incident, the bereaved family had refused to register a police case and informed the deputy inspector general (DIG) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) during a meeting on the matter.

Reportedly, Nimrita’s roommates and side roommate have recorded their statements. Her roommates had stuck to their initial recorded statements on the matter.

One of the roommates reiterated that she had untied a dupatta from around Nimrita’s neck after she was discovered inside the hostel room.

An inquiry into the matter revealed that the room was locked from the inside and Nimrita’s friends called upon the security guard for help, who then broke into the room and discovered the dead body.