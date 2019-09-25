Running after red herrings

From ambassador of Kashmir to mediator on Iran

The formal session of the UNGA has begun with a call from the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for dialogue to resolve the crisis in South Asia where tensions have escalated. Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver his ‘historic’ address tomorrow. Meanwhile he has met President Trump and a handful of foreign government leaders and addressed think tanks.

Only China and Turkey have publicly supported Pakistan and condemned India’s Kashmir policy. While the Iranian government has maintained ambivalence, Iran’s supreme spiritual leader has castigated Indian repression in IOK. While President Trump has tried to mediate not between Mr Khan and Indian Prime Minister Modi, the Gulf Arab countries have kept mum on Kashmir. Pakistan was isolated in the UN HR Council when it failed to muster 16 votes to get a resolution passed condemning Indian repression in Kashmir, belying claims by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Mr Khan that Pakistan enjoyed the support of over 50 countries. Mr Khan is likely to face a similar situation in the UNGA.

Mr Khan had gone to the USA during the UNGA session as an ambassador of Kashmir. Now he has abruptly changed his role to that of a mediator to resolve Iran’s differences with the USA, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It is quite unusual to take up the mission without seeking the opinion of the National Assembly which elected him Prime Minster. Mr Khan however lacks the credentials of a mediator. To start with, he is not viewed by Iran as an honest broker. He is beholden to Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the loans they provided him. The PTI government needs US help in getting clearance from the FATF. Mr Khan would be seen to be a spokesman of the powers that have clamped sanctions on Iran and are trying to impose a war on it.

Pakistan should give priority to its own manifold problems, both external internal, that include Kashmir. The PM would do well not to waste energies on tasks that are beyond him. It won’t help volunteering to lead the anti-polio campaign followed by acting as the ambassador of Kashmir and then becoming a mediator to resolve Iran’s disputes with the US, SA and UAE.