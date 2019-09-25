PPP, JUI-F agree to send Imran home

–Both parties yet to decide on method for ousting govt

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have reached a consensus on sending the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government home, their leaders said after a meeting on Wednesday.

However, the mode which would be employed against Imran government is yet to be decided by the two parties in further discussions.

The PPP has already distanced itself from the ‘Azadi March’ slated to be held in October, saying it will only provide “moral and political support” to JUI-F.

In a bid to woo the PPP leadership, JUI-F leader and convener of the opposition’s Rahbar Committee Akram Durrani called on PPP leaders Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Sherry Rehman at the latter’s office in parliament.

Durrani told reporters after that the two parties had “good” discussions. He said the JUI-F and PPP had reached complete consensus on one idea: “We have to send this government home. We have to send this prime minister home.”

The PML-N has decided to join the demonstration “in principle”. However, a final decision will be taken at the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party on September 30.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman had last month announced that his party had planned a “decisive” long march aimed at ousting the present “fake government” in October.

He had warned the government against making any effort to disrupt their planned march and expressed the hope that people from all walks of life and from all over the country would reach Islamabad to participate in what he called an “Azadi March” to free the country of the present “incompetent and illegitimate government”.