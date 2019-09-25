Power tariff likely to go up by Rs1.86 per unit

ISLAMABAD: Power tariff is expected to go up as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to jack up electricity rates by Rs1.86 paisa on account of fuel price adjustment.

If granted, the increase in power rates will be for a month on account of fuel price adjustment for electricity consumed in August.

The Nepra will decide on Oct 2 whether to raise power tariff or not.

The CPPA moved a petition before the Nepra, stating that 40.33 percent of total power generation came from hydropower plants, 13.34 percent from coal-fired plants, 11.87 percent from natural gas and 22.89 percent from LNG-fired power plants.

Whereas, 3.60 percent of total power was generated from furnace oil and 4.66 percent by nuclear plants.

Nepra had earlier on Sept 4 allowed an increase of Rs 1.78 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel price adjustment. The hike was made on account of the fuel price adjustment in July.

The hike was to put an additional burden of Rs 34.60 billion on electricity consumers, the power regulator said in a statement.

The power regulator said that 32.53 % of electricity was generated from hydel while 14.33 % of power was produced from coal in the month of July.

“11.81% was produced from local gas 24.51% from imported LNG. In July 5.50% power was generated from furnace oil,” the press release further adds.