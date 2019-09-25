Plastic bags banned in Cantt

–Shopkeepers, citizens directed to use only paper and jute bags

LAHORE: The Lahore Cantonment Board (LCB) has decided to ban biodegradable plastic bags within its boundaries due to the unavailability of proper testing and detection of biodegradable material in the bags, Pakistan Today learnt here on Wednesday.

The addition of biodegradable material in plastic bags reduces the life of plastic to a few months from a natural life of hundreds of years.

It is worth mentioning here that the LCB, a year ago, had decided to use only biodegradable plastic bags after which all shopkeepers in the area were issued a notification in this regard whereas an awareness campaign about the usage biodegradable plastic bags was also conducted.

“A year ago, the LCB had ordered us to use only biodegradable plastic bags stating that was the only way to control plastic pollution. They also frequently visited shops and those who were not following the order had their shops sealed,” Hafiz Samad, a shopkeeper of DHA phase 1 told this scribe.

Another shopkeeper from Nishat Colony, Muhammad Irfan, while commending the new order said, “The decision of LCB is appreciable because despite the using of degradable bags the situation of plastic pollution is the same. Most of the bags, despite having a logo of biodegradable environment-friendly bags, were not degrading”.

“In our country, plastic is not only using in shopping bags but also in all kind of store items such as bread, bakery items, cosmetics, bottles, cigarettes, garments, medicines etc. There is a need to create awareness among the multinational and local companies to not use the plastic,” he added.

While speaking to Pakistan Today, the Information Technology (IT) manager of LCB, Umair Shaukat said, “Yes, we are encouraging people and shopkeepers to refrain from using use any kind of plastic bag whether it is biodegradable or not because we have no method to ensure that the plastic will degrade.”

“Initially, we had made a monitoring and surveillance plan to check the presence of non-biodegradable bags in shops. We divided the whole area under LCB into four zones and formed four teams who were regularly checking the shopkeepers. But the teams were facing issues in monitoring biodegradable bags because it was difficult to say if the bags really were environment-friendly or not. So, we have banned all kind of plastic bags in the area and directed the shopkeepers and citizens to use only paper and jute bags,” he explained.

While answering a question about the other products which are wrapped in plastic he said, “An association of shopkeepers has also visited us and they also raised the same matter. So, we have decided to arrange a meeting with shopkeepers and companies to convince them to not use plastic because it is a major cause of pollution,” he concluded.