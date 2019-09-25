Pakistan to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Sept 27

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday decided to mark September 27 as “Kashmir Solidarity Day” to express solidarity with the people in India-occupied Kashmir.

A notification issued by the Interior Ministry stated that the day will be observed under the theme “Let us save the innocent children of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has very kindly approved September 27, Friday, as Kashmir Solidarity Day for holding public rallies across Pakistan to express their feelings with the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” read the notification.

The ministry has advised all concerned quarters to plan activities to make it a successful event.

The Kashmir Cell of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recommended several key messages, including “I am terrorised; I need food, medicine and care; I want my father back; We want to play too; I deserve a childhood too”. It also proposed two trends “#HumansofKashmir” and “#ChildrenunderSeige”.

PM Imran is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on the same day. He has already announced that he will highlight the Kashmir issue in his address, exposing the ethical and legal bankruptcy of India’s Aug 5 decision to annex the occupied valley.

The federal government has also decided to observe October 27 as “Black Day” to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their plight caused by the Indian government.

According to another notification by the Interior Ministry, the national flag will be hoisted at half-mast throughout the country on the day.

Each year, the Kashmiri disapora living all over the world, observe a Black Day on Oct 27 to express solidarity with their brethren in India-occupied Kashmir. The day is meant to draw the attention of the world community to the plight of the hapless Kashmiri people under India’s brutal occupation.