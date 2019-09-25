NDMA, army playing vital role in quake rescue, relief efforts: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said all the institutions, including the federal and Azad Kashmir governments, will work in a coordinated manner to effectively address the problems of quake-affected people.

She was talking to the media persons in Jatlan town of Mirpur district today along with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Muhammad Afzal.

Firdous said that the quake victims will not be left alone and they will be helped to rebuild their damaged homes. She said the NDMA and Pakistan Army are playing an important role in the provision of relief to the quake victims.

NDMA Chairman Muhammad Afzal said that fourteen-kilometer road in Jatlan was badly affected by the quake. He said machines of Pakistan Army are working to repair the road which will be opened for light traffic by tomorrow evening.

The NDMA chairman said the quake victims are being provided with tents, blankets and food items including flour, sugar, ghee, and rice.