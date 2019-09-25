NAB team breaks into ’empty’ safe at Liaquat Qaimkhani’s house

KARACHI: In a rather comical development, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team worked for hours to break into a safe inside Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Parks Director-General Liaquat Qaimkhani house only to find out that the locker was empty from inside.

The corruption watchdog believes that whatever was kept inside the safe was transferred or moved to another location before the team drilled the locker.

However, in the first safe, they found diamond and gold jewelry as well as foreign currency.

Qaimkhani was arrested on Sept 18 in an illegal allotment case. The same day, NAB officials raided his residence to recover government records pertaining to the allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land.

Instead, they found a treasure trove of 243 valuable items. The officials seized eight luxury vehicles, including luxury Mercedes and Audi cars, a Range Rover jeep, Toyota Surf, Land Cruiser and Fortuner SUVs.

In addition to vehicles, they found 20 files of different plots in Karachi’s Mehran Town.

Among the other valuables found were gold and different sorts of arms.