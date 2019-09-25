Murder convicts’ death sentence commuted to life term

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday commuted two murder convicts’ death sentence to life imprisonment.

A two-judge bench of the SHC gave this verdict on appeals filed by convicts, Nabeel and Bilal, who sought to set aside their conviction by a special court in a 2014 murder case.

The bench rejected their appeals, commuting the death sentence handed to them to life imprisonment.

A special court had awarded death sentence to both the convicts on the charge of murdering a person named Shakeel in Kalakot area of Lyari in 2014.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had commuted the death sentence of a murder convict to life imprisonment.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the Lahore Registry’s case on video link.

The trial court had awarded death sentence to Saifullah for shooting to death his two brothers over a land dispute in Bhakkar district of Punjab. The Lahore High Court had also endorsed the trial court’s decision.

Saifullah and his brothers were involved in a dispute over the distribution of the family’s land. Accused Saifullah during the fight opened fire at a brother when another tried to escape from the scene, he also fired over him.

His sister, Naseem Bibi, was also injured in the incident and later succumbed to her injuries in hospital after one month, a lawyer of the deceased told the court.