Mazari apologises for Firdous’ ‘insensitive’ remarks over earthquake

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday apologised for “insensitive” and “inappropriate” remarks made by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan regarding the devastating earthquake that jolted parts of the country a day earlier.

“Since government means collective responsibility, I apologise for the shock and hurt felt by the SAPM’s insensitive and inappropriate remarks on the earthquake and her jocular tone on an issue of human suffering,” Mazari said in a tweet.

The Information SAPM’s remarks on the earthquake were insensitive, absolutely inappropriate and most certainly had nothing to do with govt viewpoint. Human suffering can never be made light of. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 24, 2019

Awan, who had been addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday right when the earthquake struck, had made light of the situation after the tremors subsided.

“It’s a sign of change that even the earth has shifted. Even [the earth] does not want to accept this change, [which has come] so rapidly,” she could be heard saying in a widely shared video.

It later emerged that the powerful, 5.6 magnitude quake had not only caused damage to infrastructure, but had killed at least 23 and injured more than 300, many of whom are in a critical state.

Mazari, in a series of tweets, apologised for Awan’s remarks, saying: “The Information SAPM’s remarks on the earthquake were insensitive, absolutely inappropriate and most certainly had nothing to do with government viewpoint. Human suffering can never be made light of.”

Awan also addressed the outrage her statements had caused, saying in a tweet: “We had been talking about the effects of social media. The earthquake struck suddenly and the attendees were worried. I made those remarks in light of [our conversation] in order to lift the spirits of the [scared] audience.”

In a video statement released on Twitter, the SAPM said: “A fabricated, baseless and negative report about me is circulating on social media and electronic media which is being labelled as [my] comment on the earthquake.

میری گفتگوکوسیاق وسباق سے ہٹ کر پیش کرناافسوسناک ہے۔سوشل میڈیا کےمعاشرے پراثرات کےتناظر میں بات ہو رہی تھی۔اچانک زلزلہ آیا،شرکائے محفل پریشان ہوگئے۔حاضرین محفل کاحوصلہ بڑھانے کےلیے سوشل میڈیاکے تناظرمیں ہی جملےکہے جسے غلط رنگ دے کر عوام کوگمراہ کرنے کی افسوسناک کوشش کی جا رہی ہے pic.twitter.com/IJ8d0wwT0i — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 24, 2019

“I condemn this act and […] appeal not to twist facts. This is a serious matter and [considering] the current situation of the earthquake [destruction], do not turn [my remarks] into a source of amusement.”