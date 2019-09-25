Maryam, Yousuf Abbas sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday rejected a request by National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) for an extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin, Yousuf Abbas in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case, and ordered to send the duo on judicial remand for 14-days.

As the court proceedings went underway, anti-graft prosecutors, Hafiz Asadullah Awan and Haris Qureshi, presented their arguments, saying that said further investigation was required in the case.

The corruption watchdog arrested Maryam and her cousin on Aug 8 in the said case. Since then, their physical remand has been repeatedly extended.

During today’s proceedings, the NAB prosecutor said that during the investigation of two they had found out about an agreement for the division of the family’s assets.

He said shares valued at Rs14.558 million were divided between former premier Nawaz Sharif, his brothers, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and late Abbas Sharif, Kausar Bibi and Shamim Begum.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) record for 2008, shares valued at Rs26.2 million were belonging to the CSM, the prosecutor said, adding that the assets were not included in the Sharif family’s assets.

Additionally, the investigative officer Usman Ifthikar said that in 2008, Maryam’s assets were not compatible with her income and in order to investigate assets and income they had summoned members of the Sharif family.