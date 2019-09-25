LHC order IGP, Punjab government to submit response on mobile phone ban in police stations

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the provincial government and the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Captain (r) Arif Nawaz to submit a response on Oct15 on a petition against ban of mobile phone in police stations.

The petition stated that authorities prevent people from carrying mobile phones inside police stations with the supposed intention of keeping them from recording videos of policy brutalities being carried out there.

The petition added that the IGP had issued this order after the custodial death of one suspect was uploaded online and circulated in the media subsequently.

“The decision of the IGP Punjab [to ban mobile phones in police stations] violates basic human rights,” the report stated.

Additional Advocate General Punjab has sought a one-month deferral from the court on the matter.

The petitioner asked the court to overturn the decision of the Punjab IGP [on banning mobile phones in police stations] on which the court sought a response from the Arif Nawaz and the Punjab government.