Islamabad school security guard accidentally kills student

ISLAMABAD: A nine-year-old student was killed outside his school on Wednesday as a security guard, who was cleaning his shotgun, accidentally fired a shot.

According to details, Saeed got severely injured when the school’s security guard fired a shot while cleaning his gun. The boy was immediately taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Parents of the deceased staged a protest outside the school along with his body after receiving the autopsy report while family members also questioned why an untrained security guard was deployed at the school.

However, police said the security guard was trained and the accident may have occurred due to his negligence. A 12-bore shotgun was recovered from the security guard’s custody.