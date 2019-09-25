Home Economics University holds autism awareness seminar

LAHORE: The Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Home Economics University Lahore Wednesday organized an awareness seminar on “Autism, ADHD and Specific Learning Disorders”.

Speakers included Rukhsana Shah and Farah Amanat from the Autism Spectrum Disorder Welfare Trust (ASDWT) who gave detailed presentations on these different neurological and personality disorders among children.

Speakers discussed diagnostic and management techniques for these disorders, including the use of mobile apps and assistive technology for improved outcomes from persons with disabilities.

Addressing the concluding session, Home Economics University Lahore Vice-Chancellor Dr Kanwal Ameen, highlighted the rising incidence of neurodevelopmental as well other personality disorders in the country, and the need to create awareness about these disorders among students, teachers and parents.

She stated that Home Economics University had been running a centre led by Dr Attiya Inam for children with disabilities for a very long time with the help of the university’s clinical psychologists.

She expressed gratitude to Dr Nuzhat Firdous, Human Development and Family Studies, for organising the seminar at a short notice, and thanked the ASDWT for their offer of extended collaboration in this field.