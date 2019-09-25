Gen Bajwa reviews quake relief operations in AJK

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday reviewed relief and rescue operations being carried out in parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) that were hit by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake leaving at least 37 people dead and hundreds others wounded on Tuesday.

The army chief also monitored ongoing damage repair efforts at Jatlan Canal Road, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS visited earthquake affected areas of AJ&K and ongoing damage repair efforts at Jatlan Canal Road. “Normalcy be restored with speed rendering full assistance to civil administration and taking best possible care of the affected population”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/B6fMkbzTsX — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 25, 2019

“Normalcy [must] be restored with speed rendering full assistance to civil administration and taking best possible care of the affected population,” the military’s media wing quoted him as saying.

The earthquake also shook several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).