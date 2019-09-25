Doctors’ protest irks patients, disrupts traffic

Different doctors’ associations on Wednesday protested against the possible privatisation of government hospitals due to which emergency services remained closed, leaving patients at the mercy of God.

As per the details, Ultrasound and other test facilities at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) are and will remain closed whereas the staff, including nurses and other paramedics, is also missing. The situation is expected to continue until the demand to reverse the decision regarding privatisation of government hospitals is met.

In Lahore, a rally was held from LGH to Mall Road where their brief stay paralysed the traffic.

In Faisalabad, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) also protested against the privatisation of hospitals whereas the protesting doctors threatened to surround Punjab Assembly against the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Reform Act.

In KPK, the doctors boycott emergency and other services at Khyber Teaching Hospital. The doctors were of the view that the act would not be beneficial for the patients.