Another Indian MiG-21 crashes during training mission

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 aircraft crashed on Wednesday morning soon after take-off from the Gwalior airbase in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Hindustan Times reported.

Sources suggest that a MiG 21 has crashed in Gwalior. Reportedly both pilots have ejected safely.

Reportedly, both the pilots ejected safely from the fighter aircraft.

According to an IAF official, the aircraft was on a routine training mission before it crashed soon after take off.

The IAF lost 27 aircraft, including 15 fighter jets and helicopters, in crashes since 2016, India’s Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik, had said in June 2019. The figure included the downed MiG-21 of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman during a dog-fight with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Feb 27.