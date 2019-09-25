Ahmed Ali Akbar bags award at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival

Ahmed Ali Akbar has won the “Best Actor (Male)” award for his film Laal Kabootar at the 2019 Washington DC South Asian Film Festival.

“Truly honoured to have won Best Actor at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for Laal Kabootar,” wrote Akbar on Wednesday.

Laal Kabootar is a rollercoaster ride featuring Ahmed Ali Akbar as Adeel Nawaz – a hustling taxi-driver – and Aliya Malik, played by the Mansha Pasha, is strong-headed to the point of being stubborn. Akbar has played a cab driver who wants to escape to Dubai. He brought grit and authenticity that is equal to what Karachi’s streets demand of men.

Recently, the film became Pakistan’s submission to the Oscars.