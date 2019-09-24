Two dacoits killed during attempted robbery

KARACHI: Two robbers were killed while two others managed to escape after a citizen fired at them during a robbery attempt inside a house in the metropolis on Tuesday.

Police said that four armed robbers barged into a house in Shah Latif neighborhood of Karachi, took the residents hostage and tried to loot valuables.

A resident sprayed bullets at robbers killing two robbers while their two accomplices managed to escape leaving behind bodies of their dead accomplices.

The bodies were shifted to a mortuary for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.