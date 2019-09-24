﻿ Twitter schools Firdous over quake quip | Pakistan Today

Twitter schools Firdous over quake quip

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday left many confused with her insensitive quip about the earthquake that left over 20 people dead and injured hundreds.

The minister made these comments at a ceremony.

As the tremors were felt across the country, the PM’s assistant compared them to the ‘tabdeeli’ of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. “Land has expressed by moving and shaking that change has come,” she said.

In a tweet, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari called it “shameful and unforgiveable”.

“Terrible news of the earthquake – saddened by the loss of precious lives and destruction. Shameful and unforgivable for anyone to show insensitivity to this tragedy when precious human lives have been lost,” she said.

However, after a backlash on Twitter, the special assistant said she made the comment to lighten the mood as a wave of panic had run across the hall due to the intensity of the tremors.

However, many Twitter users didn’t take this too well and expressed their anger.

Another twitter user asked her to resign promptly.

Ali Moeen Nawazish called it the real change.

This is not the first time that PTI has angered people by their statements.

Previously, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan passed derogatory comments about Hindu minority residing in Pakistan in a public gathering.

For which, he was briefly suspended as a minister and later reinstated again as a cabinet member heading another ministry.



