PTI to support GDA candidate in PS-11 by-poll

LARKANA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to support Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) candidate Moazam Ali Abbasi in PS-11 by-poll in Shikarpur district of Sindh.

The seat went vacant after the Supreme Court had disqualified member provincial assembly Moazam Ali Khan, another GDA candidate, over non-declaration of assets.

The election campaign is currently underway for the by-poll, which is scheduled to held on Oct 17.

Meanwhile, the move of awarding the ticket to Jameel Soomro by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has created rifts in the party’s local leadership in Larkana.

In order to address the concerns of the party leaders, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to reach Larkana, where he will meet the party leaders.

Sources said Nisar Khuhro, another PPP leader, and brother of Sindh Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal were also candidates for the seat.