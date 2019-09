LAHORE: Strong earthquake tremors were felt across many cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore, on Tuesday evening.

The 5.7-magnitude quake lasted for 10 seconds.

However, no injuries or damage has been reported as yet.

The cities where the tremors were felt included Sialkot, Sargodha, Mansehra, Gujrat, Chitral, Malakand, Multan and parts of Azad Kashmir.

This is a developing story