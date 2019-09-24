Pakistan rubbishes Indian army chief’s statement on Balakot

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday rejected a statement by Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, in which he had claimed that Pakistan has “reactivated terror camps” in Balakot.

“Indian allegations that Pakistan is [trying to] infiltrate [the border] are an attempt to divert the international community’s attention from the grave [rights] violations in occupied Kashmir,” said a statement released by the Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal.

In February this year, the Indian government had said that its air force had killed “a very large number” of militants in Pakistan and destroyed a “terrorist camp” run by banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot by carrying out airstrikes.

India had said the camp hosted members of JeM, responsible for a suicide car bombing in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed over 40 paramilitary soldiers.

Pakistan had denied the suicide bomb was carried out from its soil. It also said no such camps were hit or operated in the area. The next day, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two intruding Indian fighter jets during a dogfight and took an Indian pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, prisoner. He was later released as a gesture of peace.

India’s claims were called into question by local and international media, which noted that the warplanes had only managed to destroy a few trees.

A day earlier, General Rawat said that the camp in Balakot had been “reactivated” and that “500 terrorists” were ready to “infiltrate” into Kashmir.

“Balakot has been reactivated. Balakot was affected, damaged and destroyed. The action had been taken by the Indian Air Force and now they are reactivated,” he had said.

“We have a minimum number of 500 people. Depending on the weather pattern they keep moving. As the temperature keeps falling, they move. Figures keep fluctuating depending on where terrorists are. We have taken measures and put in more troops along Line of Control.”

However, he did not provide any evidence to back his claim.