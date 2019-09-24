Modi-ism is 21st century Nazism

Pakistan will be no pushover

After the First World War (1914-1918) the Nazi Party was formed in Germany in the year 1920. Adolf Hitler, who later became the leader of this political outfit, joined it in 1921. It was a quasi-military outfit that promoted physical fitness of its members. Its popularity increased over the years, and it finally came into power in 1933. It led the world into the Second World War, and finally perished after destroying both Germany and Europe.

Impressed by the rise of the Nazi Party in Germany, the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) was founded in the Indian Sub-Continent in 1925 at Nagpur by K B Hedgewar. It was a ‘National Patriotic Organisation’ whose membership was limited to believers of the Hindu faith only. It preached ‘Hindutva’ which translates into a fascist Hindu State.

Due to its anti-democratic actions RSS has been banned four times. First by the British and thrice by the elected Indian governments, the RSS was taken to task. After the murder of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of India, this fascist outfit was banned. When Indira Gandhi imposed emergency (1975-1977) she also banned the RSS and then after the demolition of the historic Babri Mosque in 1992 the democratic government of Indian National Congress (INC) clipped their wings. As early as 1934, the INC, which was leading the freedom movement in the Sub-Continent, prohibited its members from joining the RSS as it was considered a fascist organisation, which was also considered anti-secular and against the creation of a democratic state. Minorities who opted to stay within the Indian Union were assured equal status and rights which have now been denied by imposition of 21st century Nazism in the form of Modi-ism.

Democracy and fascism cannot co-exist as they are the antithesis of each other. Most religious outfits usually do not fare well in politics. The Jamaat-e-Islami is a prime example of this poor performance. Learning from this dismal political showing of religious outfits, the RSS spun off a political entity by the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, both active members of the RSS, formed this political outfit on 6 April 1980. As Prime Minister, Vajpayee distanced himself from RSS while Advani kept his links with the mother fascist organisation. Atal Ji was unable to win a second term despite his claims of ‘Shining India’. He did travel to Lahore on a peace mission and signed a declaration as well.

Extended terms are harmful for democracy. Into his second term Modi has managed to take complete control of Indian Parliament. Now he is in a position to pursue his dreams of ‘Hindutva’ for which RSS, his parent organisation, was formed. He has followed the ‘Hitler Road Map’ of complete control of the state apparatus together with control of the streets through the party goons. Both of which have now been launched with venom in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) with extended curfew in the Valley. Effigies of Gandhi are being burnt while the policies of Nehru and Patel, the founding fathers of the democratic Indian Union, are criticised.

Through Modi-ism, Nazism has taken control of the once secular, democratic state of India. Quite like Hitler did to Germany in the 20th Century, Modi is leading India on the path of destruction and fragmentation. The voices of sanity are being muffled.

There is a widespread belief that the ‘Spanish Model’ of religious cleansing is being followed in India through Modi-ism. The Muslim Rule in Spain was over 700 years while in India it was around 800 years. There was a grand coalition of Christian kingdoms that eventually took control of Spain followed by complete religious cleansing. In India, Jinnah entered politics as an ambassador of Hindu-Muslim unity but soon realised the deep hidden biases of the Hindus against their Muslim countrymen. His two-nation theory has finally been vindicated. Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh are safe, while in India they are being humiliated.

Coming from a Muslim League family we were warned about the possibility of a Spain-like cleansing of the Muslims in India. Finally, the ugly face of Modi-ism’ has taken charge of the so-called largest democracy of the world. Europe had to pay a heavy price by not containing Nazism in its earlier stages, India and the world will have to face an even larger catastrophe if the nuclear-armed Modi-ism is not contained before it is too late.

Fortunately, Pakistan is not a push over. Our defence is in safe hands. After the breakup of the Quaid’s Pakistan in 1971 the elected government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made a solemn pledge, ‘Never again will we suffer such humiliation and defeat’. With its nuclear arsenal also termed the ‘Islamic Bomb’, both Pakistan and Islam are being protected. The country played a key role in the dismemberment of the mighty ‘Communist State’, now it is ready to take on Modi-ism and its fascist state. The Prime Minister is right, while we urge for peace, we are well prepared to fight till the last breath. Just as ‘Nazism’ perished in the 20th century ‘Modi-ism’ will be history in the 21st. The evil Israel-India nexus is destined to fail, and even the USA, the sole superpower of the world, will not be able to prop up this unnatural alliance. No power can succeed against the will of the people. Afghanistan is a living example of freedom-loving people who have rightly earned the title of creating ‘Graveyard of Empires’. Now is the turn of the RSS-controlled Republic of India which is being ruled through ‘Modi- ism’ which is in fact the21st century Nazism. Writing is on the wall: The BUTCHER OF GUJARAT IN 2002 IS THE HITLER OF 2019.